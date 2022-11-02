Here's when you can watch The Last of Us TV series on HBO

HBO has revealed exactly when in 2023 the new The Last of Us show adaptation will premiere on its HBO Max subscription.

The new dramatic The Last of Us TV show will start airing on January 15, 2023 exclusively on HBO Max, the streamer today announced. The news comes shortly after the service accidentally leaked the air date--which was quickly deleted, but not quick enough to spread across the internet.

The show was produced closely with original series visionary Neil Druckmann at Naughty Dog, the video game studio that developed the 25 million-strong franchise, and Sony's new PlayStation Productions business unit responsible for helping translate its game IPs into feature-length films and TV shows.

The series will star Pedro Pascal as Joel, the fatherly-yet-flawed survival protagonist, and Bella Ramsey as Ellie, a very special child that Joel will protect at all costs. It has been revealed that Neil Druckmann will direct some episodes of the series, with Chernobyl series writer Craig Mazin handling the narrative direction, script, and direction of other episodes.

The Last of Us show is expected to follow the serial format similar to House of the Dragon, Game of Thrones, and other top-billing HBO shows. Instead of being able to binge all episodes at once, new episodes of the series should debut every Sunday.

The show will also punctuate the release of the highly-praised Last of Us Part I remake on PlayStation 5, and Naughty Dog is also working on a new kind of live gaming experience set in the Last of Us franchise--this project will be bigger than the original Last of Us game and is described as "something larger than a mode" with its own complete storyline.