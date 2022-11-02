All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: Kanye West returns to Instagram with one post, immediately gets banned again

Introducing the Bentley Bentayga Odyssean Edition with its hybrid powertrain

Well, it looks like Bentley is expanding its plug-in hybrid lineup, this time adding the Bentayga Odyssean Edition to its portfolio.

Introducing the Bentley Bentayga Odyssean Edition with its hybrid powertrain
Published Nov 2, 2022 4:20 PM CDT
1 minute & 14 seconds read time

Luxury automaker Bentley has introduced the Bentayga Odyssean Edition, a very limited car featuring a hybrid powertrain. This specific model will be highly exclusive with just 70 units manufactured worldwide.

Introducing the Bentley Bentayga Odyssean Edition with its hybrid powertrain 02
3

The Odyssean Edition has a 3.0-liter V6 hybrid with 546 horsepower and 700 newton-meter, along with an 18 kWh battery. This model is exclusively a plug-in hybrid and can drive at least 28 miles in electric-only settings.

The Bentayga can accelerate 0-62 mph in 5.3 seconds, with a vehicle top speed of 158 mph. Drivers have three different E modes available - EV Drive, Hybrid Mode, and Hold Mode - so close control over battery usage can be utilized. Of course, drivers not interested in switching between modes don't have to, as the car can do it automatically.

When the vehicle is turned on, EV Drive mode is automatically engaged, designed for city driving and shorter trips. The hybrid mode can maximize efficiency and range with information generated by the intelligent navigation system - so it's ideal for longer journeys. Hold mode can balance engine and electric power so the high voltage battery charge can be saved for later use.

Introducing the Bentley Bentayga Odyssean Edition with its hybrid powertrain 03
3

Bentley included a three-color interior and features a design focused on sustainability - the center console veneer uses 90% less lacquer than high-gloss veneers. The front seats are 22-way adjustable heated seats to provide maximum comfort for the driver and front-seat passenger.

Bentley has six curated designs and a full selection of more than 60 colors, along with different bespoke options.

Seven models of the Bentley portfolio are now hybrids, with the luxury automaker continuing to expand electric models into its portfolio. The entire Bentley vehicle lineup will offer hybrid powertrains by 2025, which is when the company plans to release its first battery-electric vehicle.

The Bentayga Odyssean Edition will be on sale sometime this month, with production scheduled to begin in the first half of 2023.

Buy at Amazon

I Love Bentley T-Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$17.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/2/2022 at 2:13 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:bentleymedia.com

An experienced tech journalist and marketing specialist, Michael joins TweakTown to cover everything from car’s & electric vehicles to solar and green energy topics. A former Staff Writer at DailyTech, Michael is now the Cars & Electric Vehicles News Reporter and will contribute news stories on a daily basis. In addition to contributing here, Michael also runs his own tech blog, AlamedaTech.com, while he looks to remain busy in the tech world.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.