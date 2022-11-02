Introducing the Bentley Bentayga Odyssean Edition with its hybrid powertrain

Luxury automaker Bentley has introduced the Bentayga Odyssean Edition, a very limited car featuring a hybrid powertrain. This specific model will be highly exclusive with just 70 units manufactured worldwide.

The Odyssean Edition has a 3.0-liter V6 hybrid with 546 horsepower and 700 newton-meter, along with an 18 kWh battery. This model is exclusively a plug-in hybrid and can drive at least 28 miles in electric-only settings.

The Bentayga can accelerate 0-62 mph in 5.3 seconds, with a vehicle top speed of 158 mph. Drivers have three different E modes available - EV Drive, Hybrid Mode, and Hold Mode - so close control over battery usage can be utilized. Of course, drivers not interested in switching between modes don't have to, as the car can do it automatically.

When the vehicle is turned on, EV Drive mode is automatically engaged, designed for city driving and shorter trips. The hybrid mode can maximize efficiency and range with information generated by the intelligent navigation system - so it's ideal for longer journeys. Hold mode can balance engine and electric power so the high voltage battery charge can be saved for later use.

Bentley included a three-color interior and features a design focused on sustainability - the center console veneer uses 90% less lacquer than high-gloss veneers. The front seats are 22-way adjustable heated seats to provide maximum comfort for the driver and front-seat passenger.

Bentley has six curated designs and a full selection of more than 60 colors, along with different bespoke options.

Seven models of the Bentley portfolio are now hybrids, with the luxury automaker continuing to expand electric models into its portfolio. The entire Bentley vehicle lineup will offer hybrid powertrains by 2025, which is when the company plans to release its first battery-electric vehicle.

The Bentayga Odyssean Edition will be on sale sometime this month, with production scheduled to begin in the first half of 2023.