2022 Rivian R1S electric SUV has been tested with feedback offered

American electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian has all-electric SUV and pickup truck models available, with feedback continuing to cover how each vehicle runs on the street.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The R1S is an all-wheel drive (AWD) vehicle that can accelerate 0-60 mph in just 3 seconds, and tow up to 7,700 pounds. The dual-motor AWD features a single motor located on the front and rear axles, with power integrated towards a single drive unit.

Popular Now: Elon Musk posts the email Twitter sent him on how to manage the company

During a trial run, Car and Driver found some of the perks and downsides of the R1S - "blistering acceleration, attractive inside and out, capable off-road," but with "occasionally stiff ride and wonky dynamics, disappointing real-world range, nosebleed PR."

The SUV has an EPA range of 316 miles, but Car and Driver found it went around 230 miles during its real-world highway range test.

3

The interior cockpit of the R1S is fairly nice yet still simple (Image Courtesy of: Marc Urband / Car and Driver)

Depending on intended use, owners can pick from a 20" all-terrain tire, 21" road tire, or a 22" sport model. Even though it can be taken off-road, it looks like people that have sat in the driver's seat note that it can adapt to off-road or commuting around town.

Pricing for the 2022 Rivian R1S starts at $72,500 for the base trim, with prices increasing for the Adventure ($78,000), and sold-out Launch ($90,000).

Rivian has an ambitious goal of drastically increasing EV production - but the expected wait should be a while. The automaker wants to manufacture 25,000 units by the end of 2022 but has already received 90,000 orders for both R1T and R1S models. There were 7,000 vehicles produced in Q3 alone, with numbers expected to increase in 2023.

The auto industry's push towards EVs has created an R&D innovation rush so interested consumers will have a wider variety of models to potentially choose from. However, the price tag and range anxiety won't go away, so it's up to the manufacturers to win over auto buyers.