The Nissan GT-R will return in 2023 with a starting price tag of $113,540

Japanese automaker Nissan announced the 2023 Nissan GT-R is available in GT-R Premium and GT-R NISMO grades, but only to interested buyers with deep pockets. An aggressive design offers both aerodynamic performance and a visual appeal worth noting that helps this car stand out from competing models.

The GT-R Premium has 565 horsepower and the GT-R NISMO has 600 horsepower. The Nissan GT-R has a 3.8-liter V6 24-valve, twin-turbocharged engine that is hand-assembled.

The interior has a unique horizontal-flow dashboard that is covered in Nappa leather and lightweight seats for the driver and the front seat passenger. It should seem familiar to GT-R fans, though Nissan added Apple CarPlay support and a backup camera. Nothing was disclosed if Google's Android Auto will be supported at any point.

The display provides customizable data reports based on what the driver wants to see - transmission gear selection, g-forces, turbocharger boost, or coolant and oil temperature. A Bose 11-speaker stereo is included with active noise cancellation - and additional features include dual-zone automatic climate control, front and rear parking sensors, and heated front seats for the driver and passenger.

The engine, transmission, and the suspension's three drive modes can be controlled using large, tactile switches placed on the center console.

The GT-R has an all-wheel-drive system able to vary front-to-rear torque split, based on the current driving situation - this maximizes performance and driving feel. Nissan threw in an independent double-wishbone front and independent multi-link rear suspension. Dunlop high-performance summer tires are on 20-inch wheels - and the braking system has six-piston front calipers and four-piston rear calipers.

The 2023 Nissan GT-R is available now, with the Premium grade available starting at $113,540, while the GT-R NISMO is available starting at $210,740. The engine was refined for the 2020 model year and runs 565 horsepower with 467 lb-ft of torque.