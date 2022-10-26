All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Apple: yeah, the iPhone will switch from Lightining to USB-C in future

Apple says that it will comply with EU law to swtich from the Lightning port on its future-gen iPhone, to USB-C... and the world collectively smiles.

Published Oct 26, 2022 10:24 PM CDT
Apple will be finally moving away from the Lightning connector on future-gen iPhones, with the company confirming it will buck to European regulators, which have decided to push all smartphones to use USB-C ports for charging in the next 2 years.

There are new EU laws that require all smartphones sold starting autumn 2024 will be forced to use USB-C connectivity for their charging ports, while Android-based smartphones are fine, Apple is being forced to shift from Lightning to USB-C connectivity.

Apple isn't a stranger to its products having USB-C connectivity, where the 12-inch MacBook back in 2015 moved over to USB-C, while the iPad started its move from Lightning to USB-C a few years ago back in 2018. Apple isn't wanting to use USB-C connectivity on its iPhones, with the company explaining: "strict regulation mandating just one type of connector stifles innovation rather than encouraging it, which in turn will harm consumers in Europe and around the world".

It's weird though because Apple never admits defeat, but the company has now bucked to change with Apple's head of marketing, Greg "Joz" Joswiak saying: "obviously, we'll have to comply; we have no choice".

We don't know when the shift will take place, but Apple should be launching its iPhone 15 sometime in September 2023, but it could be the iPhone 16 in September 2024 when we see Apple begrudgingly using USB-C connectivity on the new iPhone.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that Apple is reportedly testing a prototype iPhone that features a USB-C port, with the analyst saying that the 2023 iPhone 15 should have USB-C connectivity. After that, we should see the company move to USB-C connectivity on its products like the AirPods, and more.

NEWS SOURCES:macrumors.com, tradealgo.com

