Intel Core i9-13900K smiles for nude CPU die shots, nerd out here

Now that Intel's new Core i9-13900K "Raptor Lake" CPU is in the wild, it has been ripped apart and some absolutely gorgeous CPU die shots have been taken. Check them out below:

Fritzchens Fritz is back with detailed high-res die shots of the Intel Core i9-13900K processor, where we get some juicy up-close-and-personal nudes of the Raptor Lake flagship CPU. It's quite detailed, with every part of the silicon die next to each core measured with precision (and labeled) for the ultimate in Raptor Lake nerding out.

5

Intel Raptor Lake full "B0" CPU die shot (source: Fritzchens Fritz)

VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

Intel's new Core i9-13900K has a top Intel B0 die that measures in at 252mm2, with 8 x Raptor Cove CPU cores with L3 cache sitting between them. There's also 4 x Gracemont CPU clusters that each pack 4 cores each, with L2 cache on the outer side, and L3 cache sitting in the middle.

As for the Raptor Core P-Cores, they're measuring in at around 7.5mm2 on their own, 8mm2 with 2MB of L2 cache, and 10mm2 with L3 cache. As for the E-Cores, they measure in at 1.58mm2 without the L2 cache, and 2.57mm2 with the L2 cache.

Fritzchens Fritz provides an exact breakdown of each of the cores:

P-Core with 2MB L2$ --> 8.080mm²

P-Core w/o the new L2$ --> 7.429mm²

P-Core with L3$ --> 10.068mm²

E-Core w/o L2$ --> 1.588mm²

E-Core with L2$ --> 2.570mm²

5

Intel Gracemont core die shot (source: Fritzchens Fritz)

5

Intel Raptor Core core die shot (source: Fritzchens Fritz)