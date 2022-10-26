Luxury EV automaker Lucid releases some snazzy accessories for the Lucid Air

American electric vehicle maker Lucid has recently launched a line of Lucid vehicle accessories designed specifically for its premier Lucid Air car model. The 2022 Lucid Air starts at $87,400 with the Pure trim, but can drastically go up in price with the Grand Touring Performance trim available for $179,000.

The couple of accessories that can be installed on top of the car were carefully designed to make sure aerodynamics didn't significantly hurt the Lucid Air's range capacity.

The Connected Home Charging Station is the first at-home charging station available from Lucid, which supports 19.2 kW of power - and provides up to 80 miles of driving range per hour it's connected. Lucid confirmed the Lucid Connected Home Charging Station can be purchased for $1,200.

The air cargo capsule is an aerodynamic roof box that provides an extra 11.47 cubic feet of cargo space paired with the 32.5 cubic feet of in-car cargo space. The Lucid Air Cargo Capsule can be purchased for $2,000, with shipping scheduled to start in early 2023.

Lucid designed the crossbars to fit well atop the Lucid Air's aerodynamic roof - and can support up to 165 pounds of weight with "minimal impact on aerodynamics." The Lucid Air Crossbars can be purchased for $500.

The mats are waterproof and non-slip and were designed in-house at Lucid. There are four colors available: ceramic, graphite, saddle, and black. The Lucid Air All-Weather Mats three-piece interior set costs $250.

The San Francisco Bay Area-based company is on track to meet its conservative 2022 production goals - though did reduce the overall number twice in 2022. Lucid manufactured 2,282 units during Q3 2022, and is expected to reach its minimum goal of 7,000 units made this year.