TeraWatt will bring electric charging infrastructure to Interstate 10 for trucks

TeraWatt Infrastructure wants to make it possible for truck drivers to carry their cargo and use fast chargers on the I-10 corridor.

Published Oct 21, 2022 4:20 PM CDT
The Interstate 10 highway will soon have electric vehicle charging centers to serve EV heavy-duty and medium-duty electric trucks. TeraWatt Infrastructure has announced plans to ensure drivers from the Port of Long Beach - Los Angeles, California will be supported as they haul loads east towards the El Paso, Texas area.

Each charging station will be 150 miles apart from one another and will be less than a mile from a highway exit. Truck drivers will find multiple DC fast chargers, pull-through charging stalls, and on-site driver amenities while they wait.

The I-10 Electric Corridor will be spread across Arizona, California, and New Mexico - with multiple TeraWatt Charging Centers scheduled for construction. TeraWatt hopes this project will help entice companies to transition to zero-emission long-haul freight.

As Neha Palmer, CEO at TeraWatt, noted:

"Long-haul trucking electrification represents a significant opportunity to reduce transportation sector emissions, but hinges on the rapid scale-up of specialized charging infrastructure. Our real estate and energy infrastructure development platform uniquely positions TeraWatt to solve the 'charging problem' for trucking operators, making freight electrification achievable within their operations."

TeraWatt will be responsible for operating and maintaining these charging locations. Additional details about the I-10 Charging Centers will be released in the future. Although the first charging sites are expected sometime in 2023.

There are high hopes for battery electric vehicles (BEVs) for trucking companies moving away from diesel-powered trucks. Continued expansion of EV truck sales absolutely requires a proper charging infrastructure that ensures drivers don't have to suffer from range anxiety.

Less than 5% of vehicles on US roads are medium and heavy-duty vehicles, but account for more than one-third of greenhouse gas emissions, according to the Department of Energy. A goal of zero-emission medium and heavy-duty vehicles by 2035 is possible, the DOE predicts, with EV trucks the same price - or cheaper - than diesel alternatives.

NEWS SOURCE:terawattinfrastructure.com

An experienced tech journalist and marketing specialist, Michael joins TweakTown to cover everything from car’s & electric vehicles to solar and green energy topics. A former Staff Writer at DailyTech, Michael is now the Cars & Electric Vehicles News Reporter and will contribute news stories on a daily basis. In addition to contributing here, Michael also runs his own tech blog, AlamedaTech.com, while he looks to remain busy in the tech world.

