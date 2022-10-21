All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Audi working on new tech to filter CO2 straight out of ambient air

Audi has a new filter able to remove CO2 from ambient air using a new direct air capturing method that it is now promoting in Europe.

Audi working on new tech to filter CO2 straight out of ambient air
Published Oct 21, 2022 1:31 AM CDT
1 minute & 18 seconds read time

German automaker Audi will work with Krajete, a company specializing in green technology, in an effort to filter CO2 out of ambient air. The modular design of the filtration unit ensures it can be expanded and is suitable for long-term scaling based on the facility's needs.

Audi working on new tech to filter CO2 straight out of ambient air 01 | TweakTown.com
2

Both companies are working together at a plant in Austria, with an inorganic filter material used to help maximize the effectiveness of direct air capturing (DAC) technologies. The ambient air to be filtered typically doesn't need to undergo a pre-dry process, which greatly improves efficiency while reducing costs.

The Austrian plant can filter 500 tons of CO2 per year, though researchers plan to add another module before the end of the year - and that will drastically increase processing capabilities up to 1,000 tons of CO2 per year. The cost of sequestration is kept under control because both companies were able to identify an optimal flow rate - so the process runs at ambient pressure before the absorber materials and physical conditions were carefully monitored.

The collected CO2 is a raw material that could be used for industrial applications or for permanent storage, BMW claims. Filtered air is distributed back into the environment once the full absorption process has been completed.

As noted by Hagen Seifert, head of sustainable product concepts at Audi: "The technology makes it possible to remove CO2 directly from the atmosphere, regardless of location, and is therefore an important decarbonizing measure. In addition, the system technology can be expanded in a variety of ways thanks to its modular design."

This is an important step forward as the Volkswagen Group aims to be carbon neutral by 2050, if not even sooner. Through 2025, the Volkswagen Group wants to reduce passenger car and light commercial vehicle ecological footprint by 40%. Audi will continue to look for realistic methods to filter CO2 and other emissions from the world around us.

Buy at Amazon

Audi Collection 3131701020 Cap, red, White

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$33.71
$33.71--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/20/2022 at 10:24 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:audi-mediacenter.com

An experienced tech journalist and marketing specialist, Michael joins TweakTown to cover everything from car’s & electric vehicles to solar and green energy topics. A former Staff Writer at DailyTech, Michael is now the Cars & Electric Vehicles News Reporter and will contribute news stories on a daily basis. In addition to contributing here, Michael also runs his own tech blog, AlamedaTech.com, while he looks to remain busy in the tech world.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.