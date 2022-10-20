Silent Hill 2 remake coming to PC, has 12-month exclusivity on PS5

Konami's new Silent Hill 2 remake will be kept off of Xbox and Nintendo platforms for at least 12 months, Sony has confirmed.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Silent Hill is coming back, but not for everyone. Sony has acquired timed exclusivity on the newly announced Silent Hill 2 remake for one year. The remake is releasing on PC, but it won't be available on non-PlayStation consoles for at least 12 months.

Popular Now: Microsoft gives Xbox console installed base numbers

"Also available on PC. Not available on other formats for 12 months after release," reads a footnote at the bottom of the official Silent Hill 2 trailer.

This exclusivity deal comes at an interesting time for Sony, who is fiercely opposing the Microsoft-Activision merger due to Call of Duty's potential exclusivity on Xbox platforms.

We had previously reported the game would be a hard exclusive on PlayStation 5, but that is no longer the case. This was certainly the messaging that Konami presented in its official Silent Hill announcement.

The Silent Hill 2 remake is being developed by Polish horror game dev Bloober Team, and will make use of many of the PlayStation 5's optimizations including its Tempest 3D audio tech, as well as utilizing the DualSense's haptic feedback.