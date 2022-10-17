Bayonetta 3 voice actress Jennifer Hale responds to VA controversy

Bayonetta 3 voice actress Jennifer Hale has delivered a response to the ongoing controversy surrounding the game.

A few days ago, original Bayonetta voice actress Hellena Taylor revealed why she wouldn't be portraying the witch heroine in Bayonetta 3. Taylor alleges that PlatinumGames only offered an "immoral" $4,000 to voice the entire game and asked fans to boycott the game. This kicked off an industry-wide discussion around pay gaps in voice work and a big controversy ensued.

Now Jennifer Hale, who was brought on to replace Taylor as the voice of Bayonetta in Bayonetta 3, has issued a statement regarding the issues.

Hale has responded to the controversy in a way that won't breach NDA agreements and is calling upon gamers to "keep an open mind" while saying she "advocates for actor's to be paid well."

Here is her statement:

"As a longtime member of the voice acting community, I support every actor's right to be paid well and have advocated consistently for this for years. "Anyone who knows me, or has followed my career, will know that I have great respect for my peers, and that I am an advocate for all members of the community. "I am under an NDA and am not at liberty to speak regarding my situation. My reputation speaks for itself. "I sincerely ask that everyone keep in mind that this game has been created by an entire team of hard-working, dedicated people and I hope everyone will keep an open mind about what they've created. "Finally, I hope that everyone involved may resolve their differences in an amicable and respectful way."

PlatinumGames developer Hideki Kamiya had previously responded to Taylor's claims by saying they were "sad and deplorably untrue."