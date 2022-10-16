All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
United States trails behind multiple European countries in EV adoption

The United States has some work to do to catch up with European nations when it comes to EV adoption - but progress is being made - and adoption increases.

Published Oct 16, 2022 11:59 PM CDT
1 minute & 15 seconds read time

The United States trails behind European countries in electric vehicle adoption per capita, according to a Statista report. Although states deciding to ban the future sale of gas-powered vehicles will help spur increased EV growth over the next 15 years.

Norway has a sizable lead, with 81.0 electric vehicles per 1,000 residents, with No. 2 Iceland (36.8%), and No. 3 Sweden (20.6%) trailing far behind. The US trails further down the list, slotting in at No. 8 with just 5.2%.

By the end of September 2022, the US market had 32 battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) and 34 plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) from a handful of different automakers available. As a growing number of individual states look to prohibit gas-powered car sales in the future, and automakers plan to switch to EVs, an even wider selection of models will be available in the future.

The full rankings:

The reasons why the US greatly trails behind Norway's EV adoption, according to Mike Dull from EV Universe:

"There are a few reasons why Norway is leading the world in electric vehicle sales, the most significant being the involvement of the government to decrease taxes on EVs while raising taxes on internal combustion engine vehicles. For example, they have removed toll expenses for EVs while increasing VAT taxes and carbon taxes, which is not currently being done in the US."

The cost of going electric isn't cheap, and it's important EV incentives are offered to lower the price while enticing possible car buyers to make the plunge. Both the US and China are expected to quickly climb in these rankings over the next few years.

Overall, expect global EV sales to skyrocket as automakers and tech companies work to gain trust among skeptical car owners. Global EV market is predicted to reach up to 27.5 million units by 2027, according to a study from Reportlinker.com.

NEWS SOURCES:designrush.com, canarymedia.com, energycenter.org

An experienced tech journalist and marketing specialist, Michael joins TweakTown to cover everything from car’s & electric vehicles to solar and green energy topics. A former Staff Writer at DailyTech, Michael is now the Cars & Electric Vehicles News Reporter and will contribute news stories on a daily basis. In addition to contributing here, Michael also runs his own tech blog, AlamedaTech.com, while he looks to remain busy in the tech world.

