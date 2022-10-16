United States trails behind multiple European countries in EV adoption

The United States trails behind European countries in electric vehicle adoption per capita, according to a Statista report. Although states deciding to ban the future sale of gas-powered vehicles will help spur increased EV growth over the next 15 years.

Norway has a sizable lead, with 81.0 electric vehicles per 1,000 residents, with No. 2 Iceland (36.8%), and No. 3 Sweden (20.6%) trailing far behind. The US trails further down the list, slotting in at No. 8 with just 5.2%.

By the end of September 2022, the US market had 32 battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) and 34 plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) from a handful of different automakers available. As a growing number of individual states look to prohibit gas-powered car sales in the future, and automakers plan to switch to EVs, an even wider selection of models will be available in the future.

The full rankings:

The reasons why the US greatly trails behind Norway's EV adoption, according to Mike Dull from EV Universe:

"There are a few reasons why Norway is leading the world in electric vehicle sales, the most significant being the involvement of the government to decrease taxes on EVs while raising taxes on internal combustion engine vehicles. For example, they have removed toll expenses for EVs while increasing VAT taxes and carbon taxes, which is not currently being done in the US."

The cost of going electric isn't cheap, and it's important EV incentives are offered to lower the price while enticing possible car buyers to make the plunge. Both the US and China are expected to quickly climb in these rankings over the next few years.

Overall, expect global EV sales to skyrocket as automakers and tech companies work to gain trust among skeptical car owners. Global EV market is predicted to reach up to 27.5 million units by 2027, according to a study from Reportlinker.com.