Elon Musk responds to accusation of talking Putin directly about nukes

Elon Musk has been caught in the geopolitical crossfire as claims have surfaced that he's spoken directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The claims come from Ian Bremmer, a long-standing political scientist, and author that focuses on global political risk. The news surfaced when Bremmer released his Eurasia Group newsletter to subscribers, where he claimed that Musk spoke directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin prior to tweeting the infamous peace proposal between Ukraine and Russia, where Musk called for Ukraine to permanently give some land back to Russia so a peace deal could be struck.

Bremmer doubled down on his claims saying that he has been writing his geopolitical newsletter for 24 years and that the newsletter mentioning Musk and the apparent conversation between the Tesla CEO and Putin was written: "honestly without fear or favor, and this week's update was no different". Bremmer added that he has, "long admired Musk as a unique and world-changing entrepreneur, which I've said publicly. He's not a geopolitics expert."

Furthermore, Bremmer claims that Musk informed him that Putin was "prepared to negotiate" under the preconditions that Crimea remained Russian, Ukraine accepting permanent neutrality, and Ukraine recognizing Russia's annexation of several regions such as Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia.

Regardless of Ukraine's decision to come to the table with Russia on its conditions, Bremmer wrote that Musk said Putin informed him these goals would be achieved "no matter what", which also included the possibility of nuclear weapons being used. In response to these purported claims, Bremmer wrote that Musk said to Putin that nuclear weapons need to be avoided at all costs and that "everything needed to be done to avoid that outcome."

In response to these allegations from Bremmer, Musk has taken to Twitter to write, "Nobody should trust Bremmer", and when asked if these allegations were true or, false, Musk replied, "No, it is not. I have spoken to Putin only once, and that was about 18 months ago. The subject matter was space."

When asked if he would speak to Putin again about the possibility of a peace deal being drawn up between Russia and Ukraine, Musk said that it would be "pointless" as there is currently no overlap between the demands of Russia and Ukraine. However, Musk did say he would speak to Putin about rocketry, something he called "regularly scheduled programming".