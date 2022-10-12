Survey: Almost 4 in 10 houses now have at least one smart home device

Consumers continue to purchase connected products, and 38% of households now have at least one smart home device, according to a consumer survey from Parks Associates. That number is a small 2% bump year-over-year, with other analysts specifically interested in how smart home security and home energy can be enhanced using Internet-connected devices.

Almost 30 percent of consumers have purchased a smart home device in the past year, while 44 percent of US households plan to purchase at least one smart home device in the next year. It shouldn't be a surprise that even more consumers are thinking about purchasing a connected device, with even more devices being added to the marketplace. In addition, mobile support to control these devices also has continually improved, and should continue to do so in the future.

As noted by Chris White, research director at Parks Associates: "There is so much to talk about. All channels that develop and deliver smart home products have seen new demand, with rising consumer expectations and new opportunities to deliver an integrated connected experience in the home. We are excited to bring industry leaders together to talk about the advancements in the connected home."

Of the 10,000 households that Parks Associates spoke with, the survey also found that 88% percent have the Internet, 54% own a connected health device, 40% own a security solution, 56% own at least one smart TV, and 15% own a networked camera. To expand its view on the market, Parks Associates will speak during the CONNECTIONS Summit at CES 2023 in January.

Everything from your TV and electronics to home security, kitchen appliances, and robot vacuums might now benefit from connectivity. As more products enter our apartments, houses, and workplaces, security, connectivity and other issues need to be addressed by manufacturers trying to sell us these devices.

