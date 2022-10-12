All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Survey: Almost 4 in 10 houses now have at least one smart home device

How many connected devices do you own at home? Around 38% of consumers have at least one connected tech product at home, with that number growing.

Survey: Almost 4 in 10 houses now have at least one smart home device
Published Oct 12, 2022 12:13 PM CDT
1 minute & 16 seconds read time

Consumers continue to purchase connected products, and 38% of households now have at least one smart home device, according to a consumer survey from Parks Associates. That number is a small 2% bump year-over-year, with other analysts specifically interested in how smart home security and home energy can be enhanced using Internet-connected devices.

Survey: Almost 4 in 10 houses now have at least one smart home device 01 | TweakTown.com
3

Almost 30 percent of consumers have purchased a smart home device in the past year, while 44 percent of US households plan to purchase at least one smart home device in the next year. It shouldn't be a surprise that even more consumers are thinking about purchasing a connected device, with even more devices being added to the marketplace. In addition, mobile support to control these devices also has continually improved, and should continue to do so in the future.

As noted by Chris White, research director at Parks Associates: "There is so much to talk about. All channels that develop and deliver smart home products have seen new demand, with rising consumer expectations and new opportunities to deliver an integrated connected experience in the home. We are excited to bring industry leaders together to talk about the advancements in the connected home."

Survey: Almost 4 in 10 houses now have at least one smart home device 03 | TweakTown.com
3

Of the 10,000 households that Parks Associates spoke with, the survey also found that 88% percent have the Internet, 54% own a connected health device, 40% own a security solution, 56% own at least one smart TV, and 15% own a networked camera. To expand its view on the market, Parks Associates will speak during the CONNECTIONS Summit at CES 2023 in January.

Everything from your TV and electronics to home security, kitchen appliances, and robot vacuums might now benefit from connectivity. As more products enter our apartments, houses, and workplaces, security, connectivity and other issues need to be addressed by manufacturers trying to sell us these devices.

How many smart home devices do you have?

Buy at Amazon

IoT Inc.: How Your Company Can Use the Internet of Things to Win (B09B179KBR)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$15.30
$15.30--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/12/2022 at 2:14 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:prnewswire.com

An experienced tech journalist and marketing specialist, Michael joins TweakTown to cover everything from car’s & electric vehicles to solar and green energy topics. A former Staff Writer at DailyTech, Michael is now the Cars & Electric Vehicles News Reporter and will contribute news stories on a daily basis. In addition to contributing here, Michael also runs his own tech blog, AlamedaTech.com, while he looks to remain busy in the tech world.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.