All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

NASA releases incredible photograph of SpaceX light beam

NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 mission that launched from the Kennedy Space Center to the International Space Station (ISS) has been captured.

NASA releases incredible photograph of SpaceX light beam
Published Oct 10, 2022 12:01 AM CDT
1 minute & 8 seconds read time

Elon Musk's SpaceX recently launched a groundbreaking mission to the International Space Station (ISS) with its workhorse Falcon 9 rocket.

NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 mission launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on October 5 to the International Space Station (ISS) with the Falcon 9 rocket carrying four astronauts aboard the Dragon capsule. The launch marked the fifth crew rotation mission of the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, and after an approximately 29-hour flight to the floating laboratory, the four astronauts successfully docked and entered the ISS on October 6.

As with all of SpaceX's launches, the mission liftoff was livestreamed via its social channels as well as NASA's own livestream. The four astronauts aboard the Dragon capsule and now members of the ISS crew are: NASA's Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata and cosmonaut Anna Kikina. Notably, the presence of NASA's Nicole Mann marks the very first time a Native American woman has reached the final frontier, with an additional milestone being reached with cosmonaut Anna Kikina being the first Russian to fly on a private American spacecraft.

NASA releases incredible photograph of SpaceX light beam 02 | TweakTown.com
2

NASA has taken to its blog to share a 20-second-long exposure shot of the Falcon 9 rocket launch. The image showcases a phenomenal light beam that stretches up into the sky.

"This is the fifth crew rotation mission of the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket to the ISS as part of the agency's Commercial Crew Program. The crew successfully docked and entered the space station on October 6, 2022. Aboard, the crew will conduct new scientific studies to prepare for human exploration beyond low-Earth orbit and benefit life on Earth," wrote NASA.

NEWS SOURCE:nasa.gov

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.