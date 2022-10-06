White House releases its 'blueprint' for an AI Bill of Rights

The White House is gearing up to combat rogue artificial intelligence systems with its newly unveiled "blueprint" for its AI Bill of Rights.

The Biden Administration revealed on Tuesday its Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights, a document that is designed to be the guidelines for the development of artificial intelligence systems and any other automated systems.

The AI Bill of Rights is designed to protect the American public from AI systems violating the American public's rights, and according to the White House press release, the AI Bill of Rights will focus on five principles: Safe and Effective Systems, Algorithmic Discrimination Protections, Data Privacy, Notice and Explanation, and Human Alternatives, Consideration, and Fallback.

"Simply put, systems should work, they shouldn't discriminate, they shouldn't use data indiscriminately. They should be visible and easy to understand, and they shouldn't eliminate human interlocutors," wrote AI Bill of Rights co-author Suresh Venkatasubramanian, in a tweet thread on Tuesday.

"There were thousands of edits and comments that made the document strong, rich, and detailed. The AI Bill of Rights reflects, as befits the title, a consensus, broad, and deep American vision of how to govern the automated technologies that impact our lives," added Venkatasubramanian.