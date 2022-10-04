All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

One of the new Witcher games won't be developed by CD Projekt RED

CD Projekt RED is allowing an entirely external studio develop a new open-world Witcher game in Unreal Engine 5, studio is led by ex-Witcher developers.

One of the new Witcher games won't be developed by CD Projekt RED
Published Oct 4, 2022 1:16 PM CDT   |   Updated Tue, Oct 4 2022 1:20 PM CDT
1 minute & 55 seconds read time

CD Projekt RED is letting an external development team work on a new Witcher RPG so that it can focus on new projects.

One of the new Witcher games won't be developed by CD Projekt RED 22 | TweakTown.com
2

CD Projekt is working on a ton of new games. The studio announced a new Witcher trilogy codenamed Polaris that is set to release across a six-year span, as well as a fully-fledged sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 that should have multiplayer. There's actually five Witcher projects in development, but CD Projekt is only involved in four of them.

Following major tech and IP expansion, CD Projekt is handing off the development of one of its new Witcher games to another developer. The game is codenamed Canis Majoris (which roughly translates to "big dog") and is described as a story-driven, singleplayer open-world RPG.

The game is being developed by a third-party studio that is led by experienced Witcher developers who worked on past games in the series.

5 New Witcher Games in Development

  • Project Polaris - Trilogy of 3 AAA games
  • Project Canis Majoris - Singleplayer open-world RPG made by third-party studio
  • Project Sirius - "Innovative take on the Witcher universe" made by The Molasses Flood

  • The next Witcher-themed release - Canis Majoris - will be a full-fledged production, carried out by an external studio under the supervision of experienced developers who have previously worked on The Witcher games.
  • This is the first such product being developed outside of the Group. However, this does not imply that its quality will lag behind our in-house productions. From the technological standpoint it will be based on Unreal Engine 5, along with the toolset created for Polaris. Expect additional announcements soon - remarks the CEO of CD PROJEKT.
  • Canis Majoris is a full-fledged Witcher game, separate to the new Witcher saga starting with Polaris. It will be developed by an external studio headed by experienced developers who have worked on past Witcher games.

"For the first time in our history we are opening up to working with external development teams to create new games in our franchises. We aim to work with experienced partners who will do justice to our brands," said CD Projekt business executive Michal Nowakowski.

"We are already working with a completely external team and we have a few carefully selected more in the years to come."

Buy at Amazon

Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - PlayStation 4 Complete Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$33.59
$33.59$33.59$33.59
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/4/2022 at 1:20 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:cdprojekt.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.