North Korea fires missile over Japan, Japan doesn't shoot it down

Published Oct 3, 2022 7:34 PM CDT   |   Updated Mon, Oct 3 2022 7:52 PM CDT
North Korea has reportedly fired a ballistic missile directly over Japan, with the country stepping up its weapons testing that AP reports are "designed to strike key targets in regional US allies amid stalled nuclear diplomacy". They sure know so much about North Korea, without, uh, visiting or interviewing anyone.

The country reportedly fired at least one missile according to the Japanese Prime Minister's office, with the missile flying into the Pacific Ocean. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) have confirmed the North Korean missile launched from North Korea's Mupyong-ri area in Jagang Province at around 7.23 am local time, saying that the missile flew eastwards over neighboring Japan.

The middle flew over the northeastern prefecture of Aomori, landing outside of Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone at around 7:46 am local time (6:46 pm ET).

South Korea's Joint Chief of Staff (JCS) explained in a statement to the media: "The military has strengthened its surveillance and vigilance and it is maintaining a fully prepared posture while closely cooperating with the US".

Japan's Prime Minister's office asked its citizens (over Twitter) to take shelter, and to "not approach anything suspicious that is found and to immediately contact the police or fire department".

