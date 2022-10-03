Microsoft launches website devoted to Activision-Blizzard merger

Microsoft has officially launched a dedicated website that's devoted to its proposed $68.7 billion merger with Activision-Blizzard.

Microsoft now has a website for its hopeful acquisition of Activision-Blizzard. The site serves as a one-stop shop for archived data, information, and communications from Microsoft regarding the merger, complete with a list of all the benefits that the merger would pose for gamers, creators, and the industry as a whole.

It includes quotes, links, and a diagram expressing how the deal is good for everyone involved--except for maybe Sony, who recently confirmed Call of Duty, a $30 billion franchise that's poised to expand exponentially this year, would only remain on PlayStation for 3 years after existing contracts had ended.

The site is handy for journalists and consumers, but there's certain data points that seem suspicious, especially the claim of "greater competition in traditional gaming, where Sony and Nintendo will remain the biggest."

"Giving players choice in how they play their games makes gaming more accessible and leads to larger, more vibrant communities of players. Choice is equally important to developers. Developers benefit from having a diversity of distribution and business models for their games. Choice unlocks opportunities for innovation and enables the industry to grow."

- Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer

"Too much friction exists today between creators and gamers; app store policies and practices on mobile devices restrict what and how creators can offer games and what and how gamers can play them. Our large investment to acquire Activision-Blizzard further strengthens our resolve to remove this friction on behalf of creators and gamers alike. We want to enable world-class content to reach every gamer more easily across every platform."

- Microsoft Vice Chair and President Brad Smith