Elon Musk proposes next-gen video game using Tesla's crazy Simulation

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has thrown out an idea about building a video game that uses Tesla's Simulation to reconstruct a playable version of your neighborhood.

Published Oct 3, 2022 3:34 AM CDT
Tesla engineers have showcased new technology at Tesla's AI Day 2022 that reduces the amount of time for a 3D animated scene to be produced.

Tesla has recently held its AI Day 2022, and throughout the presentation, the company revealed many interesting upgrades to its software line-up, as well as a humanoid robot named Optimus that took the show by storm. During the presentation, Tesla explained that 3D scenes, such as the one seen in the video above, are extremely useful for teaching vehicles and, eventually, robots to accurately carry out a task.

However, simulated scenes such as the intersection from Market Street in San Francisco can take up to two weeks for artists to complete. This time frame isn't something Tesla was willing to work with, which led the company to develop new technology that can procedurally generate a scene like the one above and others of the same quality in just five minutes.

Without getting too bogged down in the intricacies of this impressive technology, Whole Mars Catalog took to Twitter to suggest that Tesla builds a Grand Theft Auto-style game that uses simulated reconstructions of real-world places that are gathered from Tesla's fleet of vehicles. This suggestion sparked a reply from Elon Musk, who said, "and people wonder why I sometimes think we're in a simulation..." In response, Whole Mars Catalog wrote that it "Would be interesting to build video game maps using this technology. Play in your actual neighborhood, as seen recently by the Tesla fleet."

Musk replied once again and added to the idea by suggesting the inclusion of fantasy/sci-fi elements. What an incredible game that would be.

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

