Microsoft-Activision merger has provisional deadline of November in EU

Microsoft has filed a formal merger proposal with the European Commission's anti-competition regulatory body with a provisional deadline of November 8.

Published Oct 1, 2022 12:23 PM CDT
Microsoft has filed a formal merger proposal in Europe concerning its desired buyout of Activision-Blizzard's shares.

Regulators around the globe are currently scrutinizing Microsoft's proposed acquisition of Activision-Blizzard. The deal is valued at $68.7 billion and is the largest in gaming history by a long shot; it's over 5 times more valuable than Take-Two's recent acquisition of Zynga for $12.7 billion.

Microsoft corporate executives are confident the deal with will go through despite Sony's direct and public opposition. The billion-dollar tech firm has filed its merger proposal with worldwide markets including the United States and now Europe. Microsoft's merger proposal has been officially filed in the European Commission's competition database and has been assigned a provisional deadline of November 8, 2022.

Read Also: Call of Duty will eventually be kept off PlayStation, Jim Ryan says

This means that regulators have until November 8 to either make a decision or extend the timeframe to collect more information, data, and testimonials, advice, and general feedback from major industry players.

Sources have told the Financial Times that the European Commission would be extra thorough with Microsoft's merger proposal (and rightly so considering it does have massive implications for the video games industry as a whole).

The UK/s Competition for Markets Authority (CMA), which is separate from the European Commission, is also closely inspecting the deal. The CMA has moved the merger to a phase 2 request following skepticism and pushback against the deal, alleging that Call of Duty's exclusivity could disrupt competition.

NEWS SOURCE:ec.europa.eu

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

