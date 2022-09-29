All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Watch Dogs game creator joins NetEase to develop new IP

Watch Dogs series creator Jonathan Morin has joined NetEase Montreal to develop new AAA video games IP for the billion-dollar live service titan.

Watch Dogs game creator joins NetEase to develop new IP
Published Sep 29, 2022 6:31 PM CDT
1 minute & 38 seconds read time

NetEase continues scoring top talent to fill out its international game studios.

Watch Dogs game creator joins NetEase to develop new IP 2 | TweakTown.com
2

Watch Dogs creator Jonathan Morin has joined NetEase Games Montreal, the studio today announced. Morin not only established the concepts behind the Watch Dogs franchise but also served as creative director on both Watch Dogs and Watch Dogs 2 at Ubisoft. Now Morin is serving as a creative director to help form new IPs for NetEase's growing content label.

NetEase's Montreal division is focused on research and development, and published of Naraka Bladepoint's during its global worldwide launch (Naraka remains one of NetEase's most important games).

"I am excited to announce my new adventure as Creative Director at NetEase Games Montreal. I am privileged to join a passionate and talented new team to create our own IP. This is the beginning of something special for me and I cannot wait to say more," Morin said.

It's possible that Morin could be helping develop some sort of open world third-person game with exploration akin to Watch Dogs, but it's hard to tell at this point. Morin had also worked on FarCry while at Ubisoft. NetEase continues expanding past live games into more premium games markets.

Morin's arrival punctuates NetEase's major push into AAA gaming. The billion-dollar live game operator has opened multiple studios with veteran game developers at the helm including:

Buy at Amazon

Watch Dogs - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$14.90
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/29/2022 at 6:31 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.