Scientists discover structure older than the Pyramids or Stonehenge

Archaeologists in Prague are rejoicing at the discovery of a monumental building that is estimated to have been built 7,000 years ago.

Experts discovered the large building more accurately described as a roundel in Prague's district of Vinor, and according to researchers working at the dig, the relic of a past time is in extremely good condition. A roundel is a large circular structure from the Neolithic period between 4600 and 4900 BC. These structures are much older than the Great Pyramids of Giza or Stonehenge, which are estimated to have been constructed from 2550 to 2490 B.C and 2,500 BC, respectively.

Miroslav Kraus, who is in charge of the research, explains that despite the extreme significance of such a structure being discovered, researchers are yet to identify what roundels were actually used for. Kraus gave one theory to reporters, which suggests that these large structures could have been a focal point for trade, much like a market, or religious cults used them to perform rites of passage.

"It would be great to discover something that would indicate the actual function of the building. However, it is very unlikely, since none of the previously researched roundels had revealed such information. It would also be great to find something that would suggest its real age. So far, radiocarbon dating of samples collected from roundels has put their age somewhere between 4900 years to 4600 BC. That is a pretty wide time span," said Kraus.

"One of such theory is that it could have been used as an economic centre, a centre of trade. It could also have been a centre of some religious cult, where rites of passage or rituals connected to the time of year were performed. Roundels were built during the Stone Age, when people had not yet discovered iron. The only tools they could use were made of stone and animal bones," added Kraus.

