ADATA XPG CYBERCORE II ATX 3.0 PSU: up to 1300W, ready for RTX 40 GPUs

ADATA has just announced a monster new ATX 3.0-compatible power supply under its high-end and gaming brand: XPG. The new XPG CYBERCORE II series PSUs have been announced, ready for just about everything you can throw at it.

The new XPG CYBERCORE II series PSUs come in 1000W and 1300W models, they're fully modular 80 PLUS Platinum certified and are the most compact high-wattage PSU form factor that XPG has made so far. Inside, the new XPG CYBERCORE II series PSUs are cooled by the XPG VENTO PRO 120 PWM fan by Nidec.

Now, the business end of this PSU: ADATA's new XPG CYBERCORE II series PSUs are ATX 3.0 compatible, ready for the future wave of devices, and they're PCIe 5.0 ready. There's a native 16-pin (12+4) PCIe 5.0 "12VHPWR" connector, which is something you're going to want if you buy one of NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 4080, but more so the GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card.

Right now, if you've got a decent PSU (up to 1000W) with a high-end GPU (up to the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti) will you need a new PSU? No. What about if you buy a new GeForce RTX 4090? Well, if you've got a high-end PSU between 850W+ PSU then the 4 x 8-pin to 16-pin power adapter will be fine, but there are issues in those too (they'll vary in quality, they can only be connected/disconnected up to 30 times with more on that here).

NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 4090 "Ada Lovelace" graphics card will use 450W out of the gate, but we should expect upwards of 600W or more on custom GeForce RTX 4090 models from various AIB partners like ASUS, MSI, COLORFUL, GIGABYTE, and more.

AMD's next-gen Radeon RX 7000 series "RDNA 3" graphics cards are expected to tap out at around 400W, with the flagship Navi 31-based Radeon RX 7900 XT expected to be conservative when it comes to power consumption. AMD could use less than 400W for its reference RX 7900 XT, while AIB partners are teasing that they're going to clock Navi 31 "to the moon" on custom RX 7900 XT designs.

But, they'll be through multiple 8-pin PCIe power connectors... the 16-pin connector is for NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs, at least for now. This could change at any minute (and we'll update that if it happens). AMD could use the 16-pin connector for pure neatness (my OCD would appreciate this) but it all points to the Radeon RX 7900 XT using 3 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors.