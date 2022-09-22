NASA begins investigation into James Webb Space Telescope glitch
NASA has announced that it will be postponing some observations with the new James Webb Space Telescope following a glitch with the ultracold camera.
NASA has launched an investigation into a technical glitch that presented itself on the James Webb Space Telescope's ultracold camera.
NASA took to its official blog to publish an update on the condition of the telescope's affected camera and how ground teams were forced into postponing certain observations while a remedy is created. The space agency explains that on Webb's Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI), there are four separate modes, and the device or mechanism that supports one of the modes is called the medium-resolution spectroscopy (MRS).
This mechanism allows for researchers to select what wavelength of light they are observing in, and according to a NASA update, the mechanism experienced an increase in friction during its setup on August 24. In response to preliminary health checks on the instrument and mechanism, NASA formed an anomaly review board on September 6 to assess the situation and provide the space agency with the best path forward.
The space agency explains that a Webb team is currently analyzing the issue with the mechanism and are devising several strategies to get back to nominal scientific operations as soon as possible. Overall, the observatory remains in "good health," and that MIRI's other three observing modes, imaging, low-resolution spectroscopy, and coronagraphy, are all working perfectly fine and are being used for scientific operations.
