ZOTAC's new GeForce RTX 4090 AMP Extrene AIRO has all the right curves

ZOTAC unveils its new GeForce RTX 4090 and GeForce RTX 4080 16GB + RTX 4080 12GB AMP and Trinity graphics cards, based on Ada Lovelace.

Published Sep 20, 2022 7:41 PM CDT
2 minutes & 50 seconds read time

Now that the cat is out of the bag when it comes to NVIDIA's next-generation Ada Lovelace GPU architecture and new GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards, ZOTAC is here with 9 new custom GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards.

ZOTAC has three of each model: GeForce RTX 4090 24GB, RTX 4080 16GB, and RTX 4080 12GB graphics cards in AMP Extreme AIRO, Trinity OC, and Trinity variants. ZOTAC is using an all-new aerodynamic-inspired design for its new ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards, as well as more key innovations that push the limit in gaming performance, cooling efficiency, noise levels, and durability.

The new ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4090 AMP Extreme AIRO graphics card

The new flagship ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4090 AMP Extreme AIRO graphics card features a counter-rotating fan design that provides smooth airflow, extreme power phase design for stable power delivery and a strong metal die-cast backplate that provides improved durability.

There's RGB lighting all around the RTX 4090 AMP Extreme AIRO, with 5 customizable zones for what ZOTAC calls extraordinary visibility.

The new ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4090 Trinity graphics card

ZOTAC says that it's using cutting-edge cooling technologies inside of its flagship AMP Extreme AIRO with the Trinity and its OC variant are built on a "powerful engineering foundation". Both of the new Trinity + Trinity OC models of ZOTAC's new GeForce RTX 4090 and GeForce RTX 4080 16GB + RTX 4080 12GB graphics cards feature a triple-fan cooler and RGB lighting, as well as that new curvy design.

ZOTAC's new IceStorm 3.0 cooling system, ready for the GeForce RTX 40 series

The company is also introducing the latest IceStorm 3.0 cooling system, which is mounted onto the AMP Extreme AIRO graphics cards with 3 large fans that are twice the height and blade width of previous generation fans that ZOTAC says enables optimal airflow.

All of the new models of ZOTAC GAMING's fleet of GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards have a huge aluminum fin stack spanning the full length of the card, as well as a vapor chamber with up to 9 composite copper heat pipes that "take on the most intense thermal challenges".

ZOTAC GAMING's new fleet of GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards

Available Models

  • ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4090 AMP Extreme AIRO
  • ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4090 Trinity OC
  • ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4090 Trinity (priced at MSRP)
  • ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4080 16GB AMP Extreme AIRO
  • ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4080 16GB Trinity OC
  • ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4080 16GB Trinity (priced at MSRP)
  • ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4080 12GB AMP Extreme AIRO
  • ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4080 12GB Trinity OC
  • ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4080 12GB Trinity (priced at MSRP)

Tony Wong, Chief Executive Officer of ZOTAC explains: "We are excited to present our most advanced graphics cards utilizing the latest NVIDIA GPU architecture to push PC gaming to new frontiers. In this generation we implement an innovative aerodynamic design featuring critical airflow movement to strengthen and refine cooling of the powerful GPU core. With the inclusion of the 40 series processor alongside refinements to hardware, design, and usability, ZOTAC GAMING graphics cards mark a milestone by bringing out the best in the next-gen GPU and industry-leading technologies to PC games".

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

