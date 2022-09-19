Take-Two: We've taken steps to contain and isolate GTA 6 leaks

Take-Two Interactive has released a new Form 8-K SEC filing that informs investors on the recent Rockstar Games server infiltration and what steps it has taken to remedy the situation.

Over the weekend, Rockstar Games' internal servers were hacked and someone made off with 3GB of stolen Grand Theft Auto 6 footage, information, and data. The GTA 6 leaks went viral and spread like wildfire, and were confirmed authentic shortly after. Rockstar Games has delivered an official statement on the matter, and parent company Take-Two has responded by issuing multiple takedown requests and is currently investigating the situation.

Take-Two has told investors that it has "taken steps to isolate and contain" the leaks and that support and development for current and future Rockstar titles, including GTA Online, GTA V, Red Dead Redemption 2, Red Dead Redemption Online, and the new Grand Theft Auto game, remain unaffected by the leaks.

"Rockstar Games recently experienced a network intrusion in which an unauthorized third party illegally accessed and downloaded confidential information from its systems, including early development footage for the next Grand Theft Auto. Current Rockstar Games services are unaffected. We have already taken steps to isolate and contain this incident. Work on the game will continue as planned. At this time, Rockstar Games does not anticipate any disruption to its current services nor any long-term effect on its development timelines as a result of this incident.

Neither Rockstar Games nor Take-Two Interactive have formally revealed Grand Theft Auto VI and it was previously believed that the leaks could force a delay of the game due to workflow interruptions--industry figures had guessed TTWO would eliminate work-from-home and remote work options due to the hack.