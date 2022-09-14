NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs waiting in warehouses since August

Exclusive: As we get closer to the launch of NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 40 series "Ada Lovelace" GPUs, we're seeing more and more leaked on the cards, but now I've just heard from an anonymous source of mine that NVIDIA has been stockpiling next-gen graphics cards for a couple of months now.

I've been speaking with a few industry sources of mine, with one of them well-connected in Taiwan saying that NVIDIA has been stockpiling GeForce RTX 4090, GeForce RTX 4080, and GeForce RTX 4070 graphics cards since August. Yeah: next-gen GPUs have been waiting for us... sitting in warehouses... dormant.

Towards the end of July 2022, I reported that Chinese GPU suppliers said they were getting their first batches of GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards arriving in August. We didn't hear much after that, but we have been hearing rumbles from the leaks, and then we've recently seen the retail packaging for the custom GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4090 GAMING OC and ZOTAC GeForce RTX 4090 AMP Extreme AIRO graphics cards.

I didn't get much more out of my source, but another source did seem to indicate that NVIDIA will announce the new GeForce RTX 4090, RTX 4080, and RTX 4070 at GTC 2022 next week during the "GeForce Beyond" special event. The new GeForce RTX 4090, RTX 4080, and RTX 4070 will start their launch in October, but what about the GeForce RTX 4060?

NVIDIA will announce the next-gen, mid-range GeForce RTX 4060 series "Ada Lovelace" GPUs in January 2023, most likely at CES 2023, with a release soon after.

Back in July when I was reporting on the Chinese GPU suppliers saying their first batches were arriving in August, that the GeForce RTX 4090 was launching in August, and the GeForce RTX 4080 in September. But the excess stock of NVIDIA's current-gen Ampere-based GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards in warehouses, which I've also been reporting on profusely.

That was mid-July 2022 when Moore's Law is Dead reported that his AIB sources weren't happy with having so many Ampere GPUs that they threatened next-gen Ada Lovelace GPU allocation with NVIDIA over it.

You can read more on that above, but then NVIDIA also slashed prices across the GeForce RTX 30 series GPU family, and then bundled Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered with higher-end GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs and gaming laptops.