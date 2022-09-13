All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 pre-orders: in Vietnam for $2100 to $2500

Vietnamese retailer lists NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card for around $2100 in 'basic' form, while a 'premium' RTX 4090 is around $2520.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 pre-orders: in Vietnam for $2100 to $2500
Published Sep 13, 2022 10:30 PM CDT
2 minutes & 20 seconds read time

NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card is back in the headlines, this time it's turned up at a Vietnamese retailer where the RTX 4090 is up for pre-order.

The new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card is up for pre-order with Vietnamese retailer AZPC, which has the "basic RTX 4090 version" listed for 50 million VND ($2100 USD or so) while the "premium RTX 4090 version" is listed for 60 million VND ($2520 USD or so).

We don't know if the retailer has the GeForce RTX 4090 contracted so they know the price, or if they're just guessing, but "I_Leak_VN" on Twitter noted that they think AZPC workstation stores price on the RTX 4090 pre-order is the "most realistic price because Vietnam also had this price when the new RTX 3090 was released".

The retailer asks for a deposit on the new GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, as the first batch will be small while the "actual performance is unknown" adding that "if you have blood, buy it". Yeah, it seems kidneys are probably the currency of choice for NVIDIA's new monster GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card.

NVIDIA should be announcing its next-gen Ada Lovelace GPU architecture at its upcoming GTC 2022 event, where the company has announced its new "GeForce Beyond" special broadcast, where we're expecting to see the new GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards announced (at least one: the new GeForce RTX 4090).

Inside, NVIDIA's new AD102 GPU will be powered by the next-gen Ada Lovelace architecture and in its full-fat form should feature 16384 CUDA cores, and 24GB of GDDR6X memory. We should expect NVIDIA's new AD102 GPU to be built on TSMC's new 4nm process node, with over 75 billion transistors according to the latest leaks.

The tweet reads:

"AZPC workstation store has RTX 4090 pre-order price. I think this is the most realistic price because Vietnam also had this price when the new RTX 3090 was released".

  • Basic RTX 4090 version: 50 million VND (2100 USD)
  • Premium RTX 4090 version: 60 million VND (2520 USD)
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 pre-orders: in Vietnam for $2100 to $2500 531 | TweakTown.com
1
Buy at Amazon

MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 Ti 24GB GDRR6X (RTX 3090 Ti Gaming X Trio 24G)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1079.99
$1079.99$1273.93$1403.64
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/13/2022 at 10:30 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
Partner Content
Advertise With Us

TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.