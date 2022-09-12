Ubisoft: Assassin's Creed Mirage will not have gambling or lootboxes

Earlier today gamers noticed that Assassin's Creed Mirage storefronts had listed an Adults Only rating from the ESRB, but Ubisoft has now stepped in to offer clarification.

The Xbox store page for Assassin's Creed Mirage had previously listed the game with an Adults Only rating due to "real life gambling." This was a mistake. Ubisoft says that Mirage will not feature lootboxes or gambling of any kind (but did not clarify whether or not the game would have microtransactions).

"Following the announcement of Assassin's Creed Mirage, some store pages displayed the game for preorders with an Adults Only ESRB rating. While the game is still pending rating, we want to reassure players that no real gambling or lootboxes are present in the game,"Ubisoft said on Twitter.

The thought was that gambling and wagers could be part of the 9th century Baghdad-based stealth game, but there's really no place for that sort of thing in a premium AAA game that releases on consoles and PC--that's what you'd expect from browser-based casino games, not $49.99 retail products.

Assassin's Creed Mirage releases sometime in 2023 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Ubisoft Store and Epic Store and Amazon Luna.

Experience the story of Basim, a cunning street thief with nightmarish visions, seeking answers and justice as he navigates the bustling streets of ninth-century Baghdad. Through a mysterious, ancient organization known as the Hidden Ones, he will become a deadly Master Assassin and change his fate in ways he never could have imagined. Discover a tightly crafted, narrative-driven action-adventure experience that follows the transformation of a defiant young man into a refined Master Assassin.

Journey to Alamut, the legendary home of the Assassins who laid the foundations of the Creed in this heartfelt homage to the game that started it all.

Experience a modern take on the iconic features and gameplay that have defined a franchise for 15 years as you parkour seamlessly through the city and stealthily take down targets with more visceral assassinations than ever before.

Explore an incredibly dense and vibrant city whose inhabitants react to your every move, and uncover the secrets of four unique districts as you venture through the Golden Age of Baghdad.

