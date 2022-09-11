Assassin's Creed Mirage: No present day, black box missions returning

Ubisoft reveals tons of new details about its upcoming Assassin's Creed Mirage game that's coming in 2023.

Assassin's Creed Mirage is a true return to form. The game is a smaller experience--about the same size as AC Rogue--set in the more condensed city of Baghdad. Instead of featuring RPG elements that are meant to keep you playing for 100s of hours like Origins, Odyssey, or Valhalla, Mirage puts most of its emphasis on action and parkour and is more like the old classic AC games.

Mirage is more basic and it sounds all the better for it. Meant to be a stop-gap to fill in the empty space between Valhalla and the new Assassin's Creed Infinity platform, Mirage was originally a DLC that morphed into a full game. Gamers will play as Basim, the quickest and most agile assassin in the series, and take on challenging black box infiltration missions while also expanding the lore and exploring the exotic vibrancy of 9th century Baghdad.

Below we've collected some information that was provided to Gamestop at the Mirage reveal event:

"Mirage is going to be a condensed experience, It's a more focused game. The size of it is something like a Rogue or a Revelations, just to give you an idea of the scope," Assassin's Creed Mirage art director Jean-Luc Sala told Gamespot.

"We just thought it was time to bring some stuff back. Mirage is not the future of the franchise, it's not a side step, it's not backward. It's just that this is here, and you can enjoy it, so let's celebrate."

Assassin's Creed Mirage Info

Massive emphasis on stealth and rogue combat - "If you are hit, you are hit. You are going to regret it really, really soon."

Parkour movements are faster - Basim can't take much damage, but is much more limber, nimble, and agile than previous protagonists

Multi-kill assassinations but it's "not something you can do all the time"

Plenty of gadgets and skills" including new pole vaulting ability

Lots of buildings can be entered and explored

Black Box missions from Unity and Syndicate have returned, merged in part with Valhalla's Hidden One objectives

They're going to be obviously full of enemies, so it's perhaps not a good idea to go straight in and try to reach your target. You need to be a little bit more stealthy and smart, take your time and look at what's happening before making decisions. There are multiple ways to take down your target."

No present day segments

Takes place in 850s Baghdad, 100 years before the formation of the Creed

Not "too much science fiction stuff"

Won't be historically accurate - the game will feature multiple anachronisms

Is as dense as Paris in Assassin's Creed Unity - "We do have some small wilderness around"

Is not a "remake" or a "reboot"

Assassin's Creed Mirage is coming 2023 to PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

