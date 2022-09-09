Valve's Steam Deck repair centers are up and running

Valve has opened its official Steam Deck repair centers and is ready to start fixing malfunctioning handled-PC hybrids.

Valve has announced that its Steam Deck fix-it-quick facilities are now operational and that gamers with faulty units can start requesting repairs. The company says that it will fix any and all repairs as long as the Steam Deck is covered by the system's one-year warranty (we've outlined some things that will void your warranty in a list below.

"We are happy to announce today that our new Steam Deck repair centers are now open. If you encounter an issue and need to send your Steam Deck for repair or replacement, devices will now go to one of our repair centers. Once there, our team will diagnose the device, repair if needed, then ship the fixed unit back to you. "Repairs for issues covered by warranty are free of charge. If a Steam Deck comes in that is not covered by warranty, our team will reach out and offer to repair the device for a fee (if a repair is possible). This out-of-warranty repair service is completely optional, and you can ask for your device back if you prefer."

If your Steam Deck is on the fritz here are a few options:

Repair it yourself and grab the replacement parts directly from iFixit: Steam Deck parts

Check iFixit's teardown video here

Contact Steam Support by clicking here and send a trouble ticket.

The Steam Deck is currently immensely popular and has topped Steam's top-selling charts for many weeks in a row. For more information on the Steam Deck and to purchase your own handheld-PC hybrid, click here.

Valve is currently working on new iterations of the Steam Deck with improved battery life and other upgrades and features.

"This is a multi-generational product line. Valve will support Steam Deck and SteamOS well into the foreseeable future. We will learn from the Steam community about new uses for our hardware that we haven't thought of yet, and we will build new versions to be even more open and capable than the first version of Steam Deck has been," a recent section in the Steam Deck info booklet says.

Steam Deck Warranty - 3.0 Exclusions

The Limited Warranty does not apply if the Hardware: