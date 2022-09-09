Steve Jobs' daughter has mocked Apple's new iPhone 14 design

The daughter of famed Apple co-founder Steve Jobs has taken to Instagram to share her thoughts on Apple's newest iPhone.

24-year-old Eve Jobs posted a meme on her Instagram story that showcases a man holding two of the same t-shirts up, with the caption reading, "me upgrading from iPhone 13 to iPhone 14 after Apple's announcement today." The meme pokes fun at Apple's design choices for the iPhone 14, as overall, it looks extremely similar to the iPhone 13. However, under the hood, Apple has made several improvements, including better battery life, new software features, a brighter screen, and more.

Regardless of the new features, Apple has to offer in the iPhone 14, the tech company's newest mobile phone largely looks the same as the previous model with minimal design changes. Eve Jobs' meme raises an important discussion topic that analysts have been debating for quite some time, and that is ever since Tim Cook took over from Steve Jobs as Apple's CEO in 2011, the company shifted its focus to making money, and lost its ability to produce products that revolutionize the consumer market.

"Apple lost the ability to bring out products that could revolutionise a market. They became a financially-focused company very effective at milking its faithful users," said tech industry analyst Rob Enderle of Enderle Group.

