Store
All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Elon Musk's legal battle with Twitter just got a lot more complicated

Elon Musk's legal battle with Twitter just got a whole lot more complicated as the Twitter whistleblower has become a big part of the case.

Elon Musk's legal battle with Twitter just got a lot more complicated
Published Sep 9, 2022 1:17 AM CDT   |   Updated Fri, Sep 9 2022 1:44 AM CDT
2 minutes & 15 seconds read time

Elon Musk is currently engaged in a legal battle with Twitter over backing out of his deal to purchase the company for $44 billion, citing an unknown number of spam/bot accounts.

Elon Musk's legal battle with Twitter just got a lot more complicated 01 | TweakTown.com

Peiter Zatko.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk is currently engaged in a legal battle with the world's second-largest social media platform Twitter over the Tesla founder backing out of his deal to purchase the platform for $44 billion. Musk backed out of the deal, citing Twitter's failure to provide him and what his legal team considered to be the correct information regarding the number of bot/spam accounts on the platform.

Last month a new spanner was thrown into the mix with the surfacing of Twitter's former head of security Peiter Zatko's whistleblower complaint that claimed Twitter was failing at upholding appropriate cyber security standards and that the company was willingly committing fraud. A hearing was recently held with both team's attendance to determine if the whistleblower complaint from Zatko was included in the case. According to The Wall Street Journal, Zatko's complaint will be included and will be an instrumental part of Musk's legal battle against Twitter.

Elon Musk's legal battle with Twitter just got a lot more complicated 06 | TweakTown.com

Elon Musk.

As the legal battle continues, more details regarding Zatko's involvement have emerged, with the WSJ reporting that Zatko was paid a $7 million settlement from Twitter in June, which was reportedly compensation for his firing in January. Additionally, Zatko agreed to a nondisclosure agreement (NDA) that prevented him from speaking publicly about his time at Twitter or releasing any information that could be damaging. As reported by Insider, an NDA has one exception, a whistleblower complaint.

Musk's legal team stated during the hearing that Musk had "nothing to do" with Zatko's whistleblower complaint, and when asked by the judge why his complaint wasn't found during the due diligence process prior to the acquisition engagement, Elon Musk's legal team said Twitter would have hidden it as its damaging. In response to these claims, the judge referenced Musk's decision to waive his right of due diligence, and said, "We'll never know, right. Because the diligence didn't happen."

A trial date is targeting October, and Zatko is expected to testify before the US Senate next week over the claims in the whistleblower complaint.

In other news, NASA has honed its calculations on the asteroid it will collide a high-speed spacecraft into. The space agency, under the DART mission, will test the first kinetic impactor for planetary defense purposes. The spacecraft is scheduled to impact a distant asteroid very soon. Learn more about the collision below.

Buy at Amazon

NASA Artemis we are going Moon SLS Worm Insignia T-Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.99
$19.99$19.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/9/2022 at 1:52 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:businessinsider.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
Partner Content
Advertise With Us

TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.