Store
All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Halo co-creator is bringing campaign back to Battlefield franchise

After Battlefield 2042's disastrous online-only release, EA is bringing campaign back to the Battlefield franchise...and the co-creator of Halo is helping.

Halo co-creator is bringing campaign back to Battlefield franchise
Published Sep 8, 2022 11:24 AM CDT
1 minute & 31 seconds read time

In a twist of fate, Halo co-creator Marcus Lehto is helping craft Battlefield's next campaign storyline.

Halo co-creator is bringing campaign back to Battlefield franchise 30 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Following Battlefield 2042's disastrous launch (which EA management reportedly blamed on Halo Infinite's success...but that didn't last long), EA has put significant investment in trying to save the franchise. One of Battlefield 2042's big controversies was that it had no campaign--it was a purely online-only live service game. This backfired tremendously due to unstable gameplay, lack of content, and 120-player maps that were far too big.

Now EA is making some big course corrections. In 2021, EA announced that Marcus Lehto, who helped create the world, vision, and scope for the Halo franchise, would lead a new Seattle-based studio to work on Battlefield. EA has now confirmed the studio is named Ridgeline Games and that Lehto and his team will be "focused on developing a narrative campaign set in the Battlefield universe."

Ridgeline is apparently going all-out with the action. A bit ago, Lehto was asking followers on Twitter what kind of vehicle power fantasy moments they liked the most in campaign.

There are now four studios working on Battlefield: DICE, who is responsible for Battlefield 2042; Ripple Effect, who is reportedly working on some sort of battle royale; Industrial Toys, who is making the Battlefield mobile game; and the newly announced Ridgeline Games, who is making a campaign.

"It is a great honor to have the opportunity to collaborate with DICE and Ripple Effect and lead the charge on expanding the narrative, storytelling and character development opportunities in the Battlefield series," said Lehto, Game Director and head of Ridgeline Games.

"We're continuing to invest in the future of the franchise by bringing in new talent and perspectives," said Vince Zampella, Respawn founder and head of the Battlefield franchise. "With Marcus and his team at Ridgeline Games joining the world-class global team we have already in place, Battlefield is in the strongest position to succeed."

Buy at Amazon

Battlefield 2042 - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$23.95
$23.95$29.99$19.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/8/2022 at 11:24 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:news.ea.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
Partner Content

TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.