Judge goes after Elon Musk during Twitter trial, 'You had one job'

Twitter and Elon Musk are currently engaged in a lawsuit over Musk's decision to pull out of his $44 billion acquisition to purchase the world's second-largest social media company.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The lawsuit has arrived in front of Chancery Court Judge Kathleen St. J. McCormick in a Delaware court earlier in the week, as Elon Musk's legal team and Twitter's legal team attended to discuss several points of the case. During the hearing, McCormick fired some shots at Elon Musk's legal team over their work to produce information on who Musk spoke to about the deal to purchase Twitter, saying that Musk's lawyers' efforts "bothered [her] a lot".

Adding, "I ordered you to do the job, you had two custodians. Have you heard the saying: 'You had one job?". These comments from the judge came after Twitter's legal team argued that Musk's lawyers were intentionally withholding vital information on who Musk spoke to about the deal, which impedes Twitter's attempts at issuing subpoenas to individuals that are involved in the acquisition. Insider reports that more than 100 subpoenas have been issued, with more likely on the way.

McCormick described the efforts by Musk's legal team as "suboptimal". The hearing also featured a conversation about Twitter's whistleblower, where Musk's lawyers attempted to paint the whistleblower as a decorated senior employee, and Twitter's lawyers tried to paint him as an employee with an ax to grind for the company. The whistleblower claimed that Twitter was committing widespread fraud and the conversation at the hearing was to decide if the whistleblowers' claims were to be included in Twitter/Musk's case.

Musk's legal team separated itself from the whistleblower's complaint, saying that Musk had "nothing to do" with it and that Twitter was purposely withholding it as it contains damaging information. The judge asked why the complaint wasn't found during the due diligence process, and Musk's lawyers claimed Twitter "hid it". The judge clapped back by saying we'll never know because Musk waived his right of due diligence before entering into the acquisition. "We'll never know, right. Because the diligence didn't happen."

Furthermore, Twitter's legal team read text messages out between Musk and his bank at Morgan Stanley that said, "Let's slow down just a few days ... it won't make sense to buy Twitter if we're headed into World War 3".