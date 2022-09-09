Store
All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: Elon Musk agrees: chess champion cheated, used anal beads for comms

Incredible photos of Sun's surface capture it in unprecedented detail

The newly commissioned Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope has captured extremely detailed images of the Sun's chromosphere, a region just above its surface.

Incredible photos of Sun's surface capture it in unprecedented detail
Published Sep 9, 2022 5:03 AM CDT
1 minute & 31 seconds read time

The US National Science Foundation (NSF) is celebrating the first year of the Operations Commissioning Phase (OCP) of its new Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope, which they describe as the world's most powerful solar telescope.

Incredible photos of Sun's surface capture it in unprecedented detail 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The Inouye Solar Telescope is the largest solar telescope in the world, located on culturally and spiritually significant land in Hawaii. The has released two new images to commemorate the telescope's inauguration, which represents the final stages of an investment by the NSF starting over 25 years ago to create a cutting-edge, ground-based solar observatory.

The telescope's OCP began in February 2022, and it has since worked alongside NASA's Parker Solar Probe and ESA/NASA's Solar Orbiter to make coordinated observations of the Sun. It has already gathered data for over 20 scientific proposals and is primed to continue studying the Sun for an expected 50 years at least.

The first images to be released show the Sun's chromosphere, a region of its atmosphere just above its surface. Both photos capture a region 82,500 kilometers (51,263 miles) wide, with a resolution of 18 kilometers. Both images are available in full-size with and without the Earth for scale on the NSF's National Solar Observatory (NSO) website.

Incredible photos of Sun's surface capture it in unprecedented detail 03 | TweakTown.com

"NSF's Inouye Solar Telescope is the world's most powerful solar telescope that will forever change the way we explore and understand our sun. Its insights will transform how our nation, and the planet, predict and prepare for events like solar storms," said NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan.

"With the world's largest solar telescope now in science operations, we are grateful for all who make this remarkable facility possible. In particular we thank the people of Hawai'i for the privilege of operating from this remarkable site, to the National Science Foundation and the US Congress for their consistent support, and to our Inouye Solar Telescope Team, many of whom have tirelessly devoted over a decade to this transformational project. A new era of Solar Physics is beginning!" said Matt Mountain, President of the Association of Universities for Research in Astronomy (AURA).

Buy at Amazon

Astronomical Portable Refracting Telescope Fully Multi-coated

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$139.89
$139.89$139.89$179.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/9/2022 at 3:29 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:sciencealert.com, nso.edu

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
Partner Content
Advertise With Us

TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.