Man photographs what may be the strangest sky phenomenon you can see

An atmospheric photographer has captured an incredible image of what may just be the strangest natural phenomenon observable in the sky.

Published Sep 7, 2022 8:05 AM CDT
A Michigan-based atmospheric photographer has captured an astonishing image of a strange phenomenon that occurs when charged particles from the Sun impact Earth's magnetic field.

Aurora borealis, Upper Michigan.

The phenomenon captured by Isaac Diener is called STEVE, and it stands for Strong Thermal Emission Velocity Enhancement, which is an atmospheric optical phenomenon that produces purple or green light in a straight ribbon-like fashion in the sky. The phenomenon was first dubbed STEVE in 2016 by aurora watchers from Alberta, Canada, and according to reports, it can appear farther away from Earth's poles than an aurora and is much less frequent.

Diener, a photographer that has been observing auroras for seven years, said that STEVE appeared out of nowhere, and that it would be impossible to predict. Diener wasn't the only photographer to spot auroras, as SpaceWeather reports that several individuals witnessed auroras as a result of the recent ejection of charged particles from the Sun. Charged particles released from the Sun that impact Earth trigger geomagnetic storms in Earth's upper atmosphere. The interaction between the solar particles, Earth's upper atmosphere, and the magnetic field create the spectacles we call auroras.

Strong Thermal Emission Velocity Enhancement (STEVE).

"You can't predict when it's gonna happen. It appears out of nowhere," wrote Diener to Space.com. When asked about his camera equipment, the atmospheric photographer replied, "I use a Fujifilm XT-3. And the lens I use is a 16mm lens," Diener wrote. "Settings I used on those STEVE pics are Aperture 1.4, 12 seconds, ISO 800."

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:space.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

