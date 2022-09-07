Store
NBA 2K23 will slam dunk your SSD with a huge 152GB required

EA is demanding 152GB of your SSD storage for NBA 2K23 on the Xbox Series X/S consoles, and that's all before the inevitable day one update.

Published Sep 7, 2022 6:09 PM CDT
0 minutes & 59 seconds read time

EA is wanting to chew up more of your precious SSD space with its upcoming NBA 2K23 commanding a huge 152GB on the Xbox Series X/S pre-loads of the game.

NBA 2K23 will slam dunk your SSD with a huge 152GB required 08 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

EA has unleashed pre-loading for NBA 2K23 on Microsoft's current-gen Xbox Series X/S consoles, with the pre-load taking up a huge 152GB of SSD space on the console. This is a rather alarming upgrade of 35GB from last year's NBA 2K22, so I do wonder where all that extra 35GB is being used as it's a massive chunk of storage for a single basketball game.

NBA 2K23 would be taking up one-sixth of the 1TB of SSD storage inside of Microsoft's current-gen Xbox Series X/S consoles, which is kinda ridiculous considering it's just a basketball game and not some next-gen Crysis-style AAA title on a next-gen Unreal Engine 5 visual masterpiece. But the 35GB increase in storage required over NBA 2K22 is absolutely ridiculous, 152GB in total for a basketball game is just bonkers.

We are looking at a still-huge 142GB download for NBA 2K23 on the PlayStation 5, while it weighs 110GB on the PC. If you're using a last-gen PlayStation 4 console then you'll only have to reserve 47GB for NBA 2K23. Those near 100GB of additional bits and bytes of data must be real pretty, eh EA?

NBA 2K23 went up for pre-load on September 5, with the full game launching on September 9 on the PC, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

NEWS SOURCE:nba2kw.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

