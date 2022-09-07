NBA 2K23 will slam dunk your SSD with a huge 152GB required

EA is wanting to chew up more of your precious SSD space with its upcoming NBA 2K23 commanding a huge 152GB on the Xbox Series X/S pre-loads of the game.

EA has unleashed pre-loading for NBA 2K23 on Microsoft's current-gen Xbox Series X/S consoles, with the pre-load taking up a huge 152GB of SSD space on the console. This is a rather alarming upgrade of 35GB from last year's NBA 2K22, so I do wonder where all that extra 35GB is being used as it's a massive chunk of storage for a single basketball game.

NBA 2K23 would be taking up one-sixth of the 1TB of SSD storage inside of Microsoft's current-gen Xbox Series X/S consoles, which is kinda ridiculous considering it's just a basketball game and not some next-gen Crysis-style AAA title on a next-gen Unreal Engine 5 visual masterpiece. But the 35GB increase in storage required over NBA 2K22 is absolutely ridiculous, 152GB in total for a basketball game is just bonkers.

We are looking at a still-huge 142GB download for NBA 2K23 on the PlayStation 5, while it weighs 110GB on the PC. If you're using a last-gen PlayStation 4 console then you'll only have to reserve 47GB for NBA 2K23. Those near 100GB of additional bits and bytes of data must be real pretty, eh EA?

NBA 2K23 went up for pre-load on September 5, with the full game launching on September 9 on the PC, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.