Intel Arc GPUs include free copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Intel bundles $370 worth of games and apps with Arc and Alder Lake PCs and laptops, including a copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

Published Sep 6, 2022 9:05 PM CDT   |   Updated Tue, Sep 6 2022 9:34 PM CDT
Intel is giving away one of the biggest -- if not the very biggest -- games of 2022 with its 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" desktop and laptops, and Arc GPUs in the form of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II launches October 28 with Intel XeSS support

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is valued at $70, and is just part of the $370 worth of applications and games that you could be applicable to get... if you have purchased the right components, desktop, or laptop from Intel. The brand new Intel Software Advantage program includes applications and games, but there are limitations.

But first, let's go over what Intel is putting on the table. On the games side of things, we have the biggest in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (valued at $70), but there's also Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed (valued at $40), Gotham Knights (valued at $60) and Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt (valued at $20).

On the software side there's, even more, to be given away, with PowerDirector 365 (valued at $70), D5 Render (subscription value $114), MAGIX Video Pro X14 (subscription value $60), Topaz Gigapixel AI (valued at $100), and XSplit Premium Suit (valued at $60).

Limitations: you'll only be able to choose three of the five software titles, but you'll get all of the games. Intel kicked off its new Software Advantage program on August 25, and will run it until December 31, 2022. Intel will let consumers claim their codes and get their free games + software by January 2023.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II launches on October 28 and will feature Intel XeSS upscaling technology, and while you wouldn't run out and buy a new Intel Arc A770 or A750 graphics card because Modern Warfare II is free, but more that it makes the purchase much sweeter to get a huge AAA game like that for nothin'.

Full List of Games

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Full Download ARV: US$69.99)
  • Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed (Full Download ARV: US$39.99)
  • Gotham Knights (Full Download ARV: US$59.99)
  • Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt (In-Game Content ARV: US$20.00)

Full List of Software

  • PowerDirector 365 (Full Download ARV: US$69.99)
  • D5 Render™ (Subscription ARV: US$114.00)
  • MAGIX Video Pro X14 (Subscription ARV: US$60.00)
  • Topaz Gigapixel AI (Full Download ARV: US$99.99)
  • XSplit Premium Suite (Subscription ARV: US$60.00)
  • Total Average Retail Value (ARV) = $370+ USD

It's not a bad way to get Intel Arc GPUs out of the door, and to keep customers happy... free stuff... free games and applications. You might not use them all, but Intel is working with developers to get these games and applications tweaked for 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" and 1st Gen Arc "Alchemist" chips... and we all benefit.

NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, softwareoffer.intel.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

