Intel Arc GPUs include free copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Intel is giving away one of the biggest -- if not the very biggest -- games of 2022 with its 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" desktop and laptops, and Arc GPUs in the form of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II launches October 28 with Intel XeSS support

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is valued at $70, and is just part of the $370 worth of applications and games that you could be applicable to get... if you have purchased the right components, desktop, or laptop from Intel. The brand new Intel Software Advantage program includes applications and games, but there are limitations.

But first, let's go over what Intel is putting on the table. On the games side of things, we have the biggest in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (valued at $70), but there's also Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed (valued at $40), Gotham Knights (valued at $60) and Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt (valued at $20).

On the software side there's, even more, to be given away, with PowerDirector 365 (valued at $70), D5 Render (subscription value $114), MAGIX Video Pro X14 (subscription value $60), Topaz Gigapixel AI (valued at $100), and XSplit Premium Suit (valued at $60).

Limitations: you'll only be able to choose three of the five software titles, but you'll get all of the games. Intel kicked off its new Software Advantage program on August 25, and will run it until December 31, 2022. Intel will let consumers claim their codes and get their free games + software by January 2023.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II launches on October 28 and will feature Intel XeSS upscaling technology, and while you wouldn't run out and buy a new Intel Arc A770 or A750 graphics card because Modern Warfare II is free, but more that it makes the purchase much sweeter to get a huge AAA game like that for nothin'.

Full List of Games

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Full Download ARV: US$69.99)

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed (Full Download ARV: US$39.99)

Gotham Knights (Full Download ARV: US$59.99)

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt (In-Game Content ARV: US$20.00)

Full List of Software

PowerDirector 365 (Full Download ARV: US$69.99)

D5 Render™ (Subscription ARV: US$114.00)

MAGIX Video Pro X14 (Subscription ARV: US$60.00)

Topaz Gigapixel AI (Full Download ARV: US$99.99)

XSplit Premium Suite (Subscription ARV: US$60.00)

Total Average Retail Value (ARV) = $370+ USD

It's not a bad way to get Intel Arc GPUs out of the door, and to keep customers happy... free stuff... free games and applications. You might not use them all, but Intel is working with developers to get these games and applications tweaked for 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" and 1st Gen Arc "Alchemist" chips... and we all benefit.