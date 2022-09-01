Call of Duty, Diablo, and Overwatch confirmed for Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft's Phil Spencer has confirmed that major Activision-Blizzard franchises will cross over to Xbox Game Pass if the company's $68.7 billion buyout goes through.

We had previously said that Call of Duty, a $30 billion franchise, was the main reason Microsoft wanted to buy Activision-Blizzard. Then Phil Spencer indicated that mobile was a major reason for the buyout; Microsoft wants to make a larger splash in mobile, and Activision has done well with Call of Duty Mobile ($1.5 billion to date), Blizzard's latest Diablo Immortal (achieved $100 million faster than Fortnite), and the mega billion dollar sensation Candy Crush ($2.58 billion in 2021).

Microsoft's entire rationale is to acquire as much content as possible to bolster its services platform. Xbox is now a service-based ecosystem that bridges consoles, PCs, and mobile devices, but Microsoft wants to secure more franchises for consistent live expansion. With Game Pass being the most transformational subscription service for Xbox with multiple years of growth, it's no surprise that Microsoft wants to fortify Game Pass as much as possible. Hence why big Activision-Blizzard franchises would jump right onto Game Pass if the merger deal goes through.

In a lengthy post explaining Microsoft's motivations with the Activision-Blizzard buyout deal, Phil Spencer confirms that major franchises like Call of Duty, Diablo, and Overwatch will come over to Game Pass if the merger is approved in worldwide regulatory markets. That means Diablo IV could end up being a Game Pass launch title.