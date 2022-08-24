NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang: 'exciting new next-generation' GPU is coming

Alright... and so we begin. NVIDIA has just teased their next-gen Ada Lovelace GPU architecture, with CEO Jensen Huang saying during NVIDIA's recent Q2 FY2023 results that their "new next-generation coming".

NVIDIA had to say something to help start the hype train, considering their Q2 results weren't good at all... gaming revenues plummeted 33% annually. Jensen addressed this, saying that NVIDIA is off the highs and that the macro condition turned "sharply worse".

Jensen said that NVIDIA is planning to reduce the sell-in over the next few quarters, which will help get rid of the GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards in the channel. Jensen highlighted that NVIDIA's current-gen Ampere GPU is the most popular GPU that the company has ever made, sitting in the top most 15 popular gaming GPUs on Steam "and it remains the best GPUs in the world, and it will be very successful for some time" he added.

Interesting choice of words there, as Ampere GPUs will still remain popular -- the GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards are phenomenally successful -- as the new Ada Lovelace GPUs launch in the form of NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang said in full: "Our strategy is to reduce the sell-in -- reduce the sell-in this quarter, next quarter to let channel inventory correct. Obviously, we're off the highs, and the macro condition turned sharply worse. And so, our first strategy is to reduce sell-in in the next couple of quarters to correct channel inventory. We've also instituted programs to price position our current products to prepare for next-generation products".

"Ampere is the most popular GPU we've ever created. It is in the top 15 most popular gaming GPUs on Steam. And it remains the best GPUs in the world, and it will be very successful for some time. However, we do have exciting new next-generation coming and it's going to be layered on top of that. And so, we've taken -- we've done two things. We've reduced sell-in to let channel inventory correct and we've implemented programs with our partners to price position the products in the channel in preparation for our next generation".

"All of this we anticipate were working towards a path to being in a good shape going into next year. Oka? So, that's what our game plan is".

"In Gaming, our partners and ecosystem are responding to a sudden slowdown in consumer demand and correcting channel inventory. Still, the fundamentals of gaming are strong. We'll get through this over the next few months and go into next year with our new architecture. I look forward to telling you more about it at GTC next month".

"I look forward to next month's GTC conference, where we will share new advances of RTX reinventing 3D graphics and gaming".