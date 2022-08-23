Store
YouTube cracks down on viral video of Tesla fan testing car on his kid

YouTube pulled down a viral video of a Tesla fan testing the vehicle's Full Self-Driving software on his own children, citing site guidelines violation.

Published Aug 23, 2022 4:02 AM CDT
CNBC has reported that a viral video posted to the Whole Mars Blog YouTube channel was recently removed by YouTube.

YouTube cracks down on viral video of Tesla fan testing car on his kid 01 | TweakTown.com

A Tesla fan has put his vehicle to the test by placing mannequins in the middle of the road to test Tesla's Full Self-Driving feature. The video was in response to a viral video that depicted Tesla vehicles failing to stop for child mannequins when traveling at high speeds, which sparked Tesla fans to perform the test for themselves and, in Whole Mars Blog's case, on live children. The test was conducted with Tad Park, the CEO of EV investment company Volt Equity, and his children.

The video of the test seemingly debunking the original viral video of the Tesla's traveling at high speeds was removed by YouTube, with BusinessInsider reporting that a YouTube spokesperson informed that the video violated YouTube's guidelines as the content was related to endangering minors. Park spoke to Insider and said that CNBC's report on the video put pressure on YouTube, which caused them to remove it.

"This wasn't a test, as we were not pushing the system in any way. It was simply a demonstration of the capabilities of the system and that it could recognize pedestrians," said Park to CNBC.

Adding that his vehicle was never traveling over 8 mph and that he was always ready to intervene if the Full Self-Driving feature failed to identify his child.

"No one should risk their life, or the life of anyone else, to test the performance of vehicle technology. Consumers should never attempt to create their own test scenarios or use real people, and especially children, to test the performance of vehicle technology," the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) told Bloomberg.

NEWS SOURCES:businessinsider.com, cnbc.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

