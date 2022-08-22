Store
PlayStation VR2 coming in early 2023, PlayStation France reports

Sony's overseas PlayStation France division may have accidentally confirmed the PlayStation VR2 headset's release timing for early 2023 on PlayStation 5.

@DeekeTweak
Published Aug 22, 2022 6:03 PM CDT
UPDATE: Sony's PlayStation UK account has also Tweeted the same announcement.

Sony's next-gen PlayStation VR2 headset is coming early 2023, PlayStation France has confirmed.

PlayStation VR2 coming in early 2023, PlayStation France reports 3 | TweakTown.com
A new Tweet from PlayStation France may have accidentally revealed the PSVR2's release window ahead of schedule, The Tweet, which is still live, simply states "Disponible debut 2023," which translates to "available early 2023."

Sony has yet to make any official confirmation of the PlayStation VR2's release date or launch timing outside of this particular Tweet. Last month Sony shared a new look at the PSVR2's user experience, including head tracking, sight pass-through, and other major quality-of-life and performance features.

Since then there hasn't been any new information on the headset outside of the existing details like specifications and assurances that the HMD is a "dramatic leap forward in gameplay innovation." One of the major new breakthrough features is a single USB-C cord that will provide interface with the PS5, a new eyesight pass-through feature that will let wearers see real-world surroundings, and new high-end hand-controllers that utilize the same tech as the PS5's DualSense.

Sony has been sending PlayStation VR2 devkits overseas to developers for months now. Earlier in the year, we spotted a high volume of devkits being sent across the world from various locations. Shipping manifests and import records showed that Sony had sent out thousands of mysterious devkits to overseas locations.

Read Also: Sony spending a 'considerable amount of money' on PSVR 2 games

Check below for full PlayStation VR2 specifications:

  • Display method​ OLED
  • Panel resolution​ 2000 x 2040 per eye
  • Panel refresh rate​ 90Hz, 120Hz
  • Lens separation​ Adjustable
  • Field of View​ Approx. 110 degrees
  • Sensors​ Motion Sensor: Six-axis motion sensing system (three-axis gyroscope, three-axis accelerometer)​
  • Attachment Sensor: IR Proximity sensor
  • Cameras​ 4 cameras for headset and controller tracking​
  • IR camera for eye tracking per eye
  • Feedback​ Vibration on headset
  • Communication​ with PS5 USB Type-C®
  • Audio​ Input: Built-in microphone
  • Output: Stereo headphone jack
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

