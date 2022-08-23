Store
All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

NASA captured the creepy audio of a black hole and released it

NASA recently took to its YouTube channel to release data sonification of a black hole's pressure rippling through a galaxy cluster.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Reddit
@JakConnorTT
Published Aug 23, 2022 2:14 AM CDT
1 minute & 28 seconds to read

Famously space is believed to be silent but that isn't always the case as NASA has "listened" to a black hole.

NASA took to its social channels on Monday to share a common misconception about space, and that is most people believe there is no sound at all since its a vacuum, which means there is no way for sound to travel. However, this isn't the case for galaxy clusters, as NASA writes that there is so much gas within some galaxies clusters that researchers are able to create a sonification. Notably, the audio clip was posted back in May, but the re-sharing has caused sparked virality with many people commenting on NASA's posts.

As explained in NASA's May release, there is a black hoel located at the center of the Perseus galaxy cluster, and astronomers discovered that pressure waves created by the black hole ripple through the galaxy's hot gas. Notably, researchers were able to translate these pressure waves into notes that humans are able to hear. The results have been interpreted as somewhat eerie and the created sound resembles similar sounds heard in horror or thriller movies.

"In some ways, this sonification is unlike any other done before (1, 2, 3, 4) because it revisits the actual sound waves discovered in data from NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory. The popular misconception that there is no sound in space originates with the fact that most of space is essentially a vacuum, providing no medium for sound waves to propagate through. A galaxy cluster, on the other hand, has copious amounts of gas that envelop the hundreds or even thousands of galaxies within it, providing a medium for the sound waves to travel," wrote NASA.

"Everyone is talking about how eerie this is but to me the way it just cuts off is by far the creepiest part," astronomy blogger Phil Plait said.

NASA captured the creepy audio of a black hole and released it 85 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

NASA Actually It Is Rocket Science T-Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.99
$19.99$19.99$19.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/23/2022 at 2:27 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:businessinsider.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.