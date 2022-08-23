Store
All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

NASA prepares its most powerful rocket for coming launch to the Moon

NASA has moved its 322-foot-tall rocket into position for its coming Artemis 1 mission, which will be a journey around the Moon and back to Earth.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Reddit
@JakConnorTT
Published Aug 23, 2022 1:33 AM CDT
2 minutes & 35 seconds to read

NASA is currently preparing for its Artemis I mission, where it will launch an extremely large rocket around the Moon and then back to Earth.

NASA prepares its most powerful rocket for coming launch to the Moon 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 12 IMAGES

NASA has moved the first Space Launch System (SLS) rocket to launch pad 39B at the Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on August 17, which moved the 322-foot-tall rocket into its correct position ahead of the scheduled test launch on August 29 or after. The SLS rocket will take NASA's Orion crew capsule on a reconnaissance mission towards the Moon, eventually cruising around in and then flying back to Earth.

The SLS rocket is the most powerful rocket that NASA has ever constructed, with 8.8 million pounds of thrust that comes from its four core stage engines along with two rocket boosters. The goal of the Artemis I mission is to gather large quantities of data regarding the journey to and from the Moon that will assist the space agency in its Artemis II mission, where it will send four astronauts back around the Moon.

NASA prepares its most powerful rocket for coming launch to the Moon 02 | TweakTown.com

The data that will be gathered during Artemis I will give the space agency insight into all of the correct safety procedures that will need to be taken to ensure the health and wellbeing of the Artemis II and future crews. If NASA happens to miss the scheduled launch for August 29, it will have opportunities on September 2 and September 5. The Orion capsule will have some passengers on board, but they won't be human. However, they will be outfitted with high-tech sensors to monitor their "health".

Here are several images of the SLS rocket arriving at launch pad 39B on Wednesday, check the incredible photographs out below.

NASA prepares its most powerful rocket for coming launch to the Moon 03 | TweakTown.com
NASA prepares its most powerful rocket for coming launch to the Moon 04 | TweakTown.com
NASA prepares its most powerful rocket for coming launch to the Moon 05 | TweakTown.com
NASA prepares its most powerful rocket for coming launch to the Moon 06 | TweakTown.com
NASA prepares its most powerful rocket for coming launch to the Moon 07 | TweakTown.com
NASA prepares its most powerful rocket for coming launch to the Moon 08 | TweakTown.com
NASA prepares its most powerful rocket for coming launch to the Moon 09 | TweakTown.com
NASA prepares its most powerful rocket for coming launch to the Moon 10 | TweakTown.com
NASA prepares its most powerful rocket for coming launch to the Moon 11 | TweakTown.com
NASA prepares its most powerful rocket for coming launch to the Moon 12 | TweakTown.com

In other news, NASA is planning on deliberately colliding a spacecraft with an asteroid next month in an attempt to change the asteroid's orbit. The test will use a technique called a "kinetic impactor". Russia has launched next-generation missiles that "no other country has", according to Russia's Defense Ministry.

Elon Musk recently announced a price hike for Tesla's Full-Selfing Feature, and Andrew Tate has responded to the recent banning of his official social media accounts, with social media companies such as Meta, TikTok, and YouTube taking action against his content and reuploaded Tate-centered content.

Buy at Amazon

NASA Actually It Is Rocket Science T-Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.99
$19.99$19.99$19.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/23/2022 at 2:27 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:spaceflightnow.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.