Project Cars games will be delisted starting next month

Now under EA management, Codemasters and Slightly Mad announce that Project Cars games will be delisted from digital storefronts starting next month.

A bit ago EA bought Codemasters for $1.2 billion, which included Slightly Mad Studios and games like F1 and Project Cars. Now the developers have confirmed licensing rights for the racing sims have ran out and some games will be pulled off the market. The removals will happen in the next few months: Project Cars 2 will be delisted from all platforms on September 21, and Project Cars will be removed on October 3.

Slightly Mad Studios was careful to say that Project Cars and Project Cars 2 will retail full functionality and features for those who already own a copy. The game simply won't be available for sale after those dates.

This is par for the course for specific sports games, especially racing games that make use of brand names and car designs. Titles like Forza Horizon were delisted due to licensing rights expiry back in 2016, and typically, Forza games get delisted over time for these very same reasons.

Both games have been deeply discounted ahead of their delisting; Project Cars is currently $4.50 on Steam, and Project Cars 2 is just $4.22 on Green Man Gaming.