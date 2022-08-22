Elon Musk says when he'll reveal the Neuralink progress update

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has revealed when there will be a show-and-tell progress update for the highly anticipated Neuralink.

Elon Musk has taken to his personal Twitter account to post a teaser for an upcoming progress reveal for the highly anticipated Neuralink.

Musk took to his Twitter on August 22 to reveal that there will be a progress "show and tell" on October 31, coinciding with Halloween. For those that don't know, Neuralink is another one of Musk's pioneering ventures that aims at developing a human brain and machine interface. The device, which would be implanted into an individual, is said to be capable of translating a human's thoughts into actions. An example of this would be typing, pressing buttons, or manipulating a mouse or joystick.

Reuters recently reported that Neuralink is playing catch up with development woes surrounding is brain implant device. Notably, the report also states that Musk recently approached brain chip implant developer Synchron about a potential investment following the company's announcement of creating a breakthrough platform, "an endovascular brain-computer interface that can access every corner of the brain using its natural highways, the blood vessels."

Neuralink.

Furthermore, Synchron has developed a brain-machine interface that doesn't require any surgery, as Neuralink would. Instead, Synchron's device is introduced to the body via arteries and veins, with Synchron saying that the procedure is focused around a stentrode, a small stent-mounted electrode array permanently implanted into a blood vessel in the brain, without the need for open brain surgery.

Synchron also reached a milestone last month by implanting its device into a patient within the United States for the very first time, with it already receiving Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval last year. As for Musk's Neuralink, there isn't clear information on whether the company has received FDA approval, with Musk most recently saying that human trials will begin sometime next year.

