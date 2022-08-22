Ukraine flexes its victory with parade mocking Russian President Putin

Ukraine has held a victory parade where Ukrainian took to the streets to mock Russian President Vladimir Putin over his '3-day' invasion.

Ukrainian's have celebrated a victory by holding a parade on the same day Russians planned on holding a victory parade in the city of Kyiv.

Russia believed it was going to capture Ukraine's capital Kyiv relatively quickly but were met by an unexpectedly tough resistance. Russia initially believed it would capture the city in just three days, with Ukrainian news site "Ukrainian Pravda" reporting that Russian officials even had formal uniforms prepared for the Russian victory parade that would be done in the name of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On August 25, Ukraine's Independence Day, Ukrainian officials dragged numerous destroyed Russian war vehicles such as tanks and trucks to the main street in Kyiv, Khreshchatyk boulevard. The vehicles were all put in two long lines and on Saturday Ukrianian residents took to the streets to celebrate their independence by exploring all of the burnt out Russian vehicles.

Children were seen climbing on the trucks and tanks, people took pictures with them and Ukraine's Defense Ministry took it as an opportunity to remind all dictators "how their plans may be ruined by a free and courageous nation". Ukrainian Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov tweeted that Russia "dreamt of capturing Kyiv in 3 days. The occupiers intended to hold a parade in our capital." And now they are in the city as "scrap metal".

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned in a video address on Saturday, "We must all be aware that this week Russia could try to do something particularly ugly, something particularly vicious."