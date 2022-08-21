Store
Elon Musk calls CERN's Large Hadron Collider 'demonic technology'

Elon Musk shares a meme on Twitter that says CERN's Large Hadron Collider is 'demonic technology unlike anything the world has ever seen'.

@anthony256
Published Aug 21, 2022 7:37 PM CDT
1 minute & 34 seconds to read

Elon Musk is back again, tweeting out a meme calling CERN's Large Hadron Collider "demonic technology" and that should totally, totally not surprise us at this point.

For those unaware of what the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) is, it's the world's largest and most powerful particle accelerator located underground in Geneva, Switzerland. The Large Hadron Collider was built by the European Organization for Nuclear Research with over 10,000 scientists, hundreds of universities and laboratories, with the collaboration of over 100 countries.

CERN recently turned the Large Hadron Collider back in 6 weeks ago, with Elon tweeting out the meme 6 weeks and 6 hours after the LHC was turned back on. Elon's tweet had a meme that reads: "please let me use the CERN Large Hadron Collider. I am normal and can be trusted with a demonic technology unlike anything the world has ever seen".

The Large Hadron Collider is on the search for dark matter, using its particular accelerator to smash atoms together in a discovery that could change science completely. Scientists at CERN say that all of the stars, planets, and galaxies in the universe account for just 5% of the universe's matter.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

